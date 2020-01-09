Global  

Let's find solution without hurting each other: Sunny Leone on JNU violence

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Condemning the violence that erupted in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), actor Sunny Leone on Thursday said that the country should find solutions to problems without any violence.
News video: ‘Let’s figure a solution without hurting each other’: Sunny Leone condemns violence

‘Let’s figure a solution without hurting each other’: Sunny Leone condemns violence 01:39

 Sunny Leone dazzled the streets of Mumbai in a black A-line dress. The dress featured an embroider yoke, plunging neckline & sheer sleeves. The actor also commented on the ongoing violence in the country.

