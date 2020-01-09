Let's find solution without hurting each other: Sunny Leone on JNU violence
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Condemning the violence that erupted in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), actor Sunny Leone on Thursday said that the country should find solutions to problems without any violence.
The actor also commented on the ongoing violence in the country.
AS THE ALLEGATIONS FLY THICK AND FAST OVER THE JNU VIOLENCE THAT TOOK PLACE ON THE 5th JAN EVENING, WITH MASKED MOB ATTACKING THE TEACHERS AND STUDENTS. NOW TROUBLE MOUNTS FOR THE JNUSU PRESIDENT AISHE..
Delhi Police Crime Branch team arrived at JNU on Tuesday. The crime branch team will investigate JNU violence. On January 5, a masked mob attacked students and teachers at JNU. Left and Right-leaning..
