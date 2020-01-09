Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kourtney Kardashian is All Smiles Arriving at Weekly Church Service

Just Jared Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Kourtney Kardashian is All Smiles Arriving at Weekly Church ServiceKourtney Kardashian flashes a smile as she arrives at a church service on Wednesday night (January 8) in Los Angeles. The 40-year-old reality star and Poosh blogger looked super chic in a brown pantsuit paired with a black blazer and heels as she stepped out for the service. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen [Video]George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Queen at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham estate for the first time. George, six, and four-year-old..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Kanye West Calls Himself 'Greatest Artist That God Has Ever Created' [Video]Kanye West Calls Himself 'Greatest Artist That God Has Ever Created'

Kanye West Calls Himself the 'Greatest Artist That God Has Ever Created'. The rapper spoke at Joel Osteen‘s Lakewood Church in Houston on Sunday. “I know that God’s been calling me for a long..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Kourtney Kardashian is All Smiles Arriving at Weekly Church Service https://t.co/Y3HBGMtIur via @JustJared 5 days ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Kourtney Kardashian is All Smiles Arriving at Weekly Church Service 6 days ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller Kourtney Kardashian is All Smiles Arriving at Weekly Church Service: Kourtney Kardashian flashes a smile as she arr… https://t.co/sTJjnZ6XBr 6 days ago

oboEntertainme1

OBO Entertainment Kourtney Kardashian is All Smiles Arriving at Weekly Church Service https://t.co/8P8juFxZW6 https://t.co/fiuK5h2NHA 6 days ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #arriving Kourtney Kardashian is All Smiles Arriving at Weekly Church Service https://t.co/Dt0YAzhl5n 6 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #arriving Kourtney Kardashian is All Smiles Arriving at Weekly Church Service https://t.co/Dt0YAzhl5n 6 days ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #arriving Kourtney Kardashian is All Smiles Arriving at Weekly Church Service https://t.co/RZZCqiuOZb 6 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #arriving Kourtney Kardashian is All Smiles Arriving at Weekly Church Service https://t.co/RZZCqiuOZb 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.