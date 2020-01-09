Global  

Chris Cuomo Delivers Stinging Monologue: ‘Serial Liar’ Trump Can’t Blame Iran Attack on Obama, Congress Must Put ‘Country Before Party’

Mediaite Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Chris Cuomo delivered a pointed argument on his Wednesday night show that called out President Donald Trump’s lack of credibility and overall strategy with regard to his aggressive military posture toward Iran. Zeroing in on Trump’s Wednesday morning address, where the president portrayed his brinkmanship with Iran as a win for the country, Cuomo dismissed, […]
News video: Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops 02:40

 Iran has launched missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani five days ago; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

