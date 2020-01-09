KJo's next project is based on a spymaster

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Filmmaker Karan Johar who is currently busy with pre-production process of his upcoming magnum opus 'Takht' has announced another thriller project which will be the untold story of the real-life Indian spymaster Rameshwar Nath Kao. The film will be an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale's book - "R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster"


