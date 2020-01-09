Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

KJo's next project is based on a spymaster

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Filmmaker Karan Johar who is currently busy with pre-production process of his upcoming magnum opus 'Takht' has announced another thriller project which will be the untold story of the real-life Indian spymaster Rameshwar Nath Kao. The film will be an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book - “R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

narahari24

Narahari #Entertainment https://t.co/JmjCYblNFY New post (#Karan #Johar #Announces his next #Untitled #Project #Based on t… https://t.co/Aa2mBBSFQR 7 minutes ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia https://t.co/MnlqjpkTBD’s next project is based on a spymaster via Latest... https://t.co/VjOlbtatJ2 KJo’s next p… https://t.co/ceR8yRMMb5 58 minutes ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia KJo’s next project is based on a spymaster https://t.co/VB907KPbnf https://t.co/EtciCLVByo 1 hour ago

PsychRes

PsychiatryAmsterdam Looking for an early stage researcher on the #DISTINCT project with interest in #dementia and #technology-based psy… https://t.co/z9ZZB96tYf 2 hours ago

no_mi_torta

⚽Hammond Main🐹 RT @katemoross: Looking for womxn and non-binary illustrators based in the UK and able to work in house for a cute project this week and ne… 2 hours ago

GMNurses

Greater Manchester Nurses RT @DrAliLea: Fab support for the T&G place based pilot project team from GM Nursing Delivery Group- thank you. Next steps - testing, digit… 3 hours ago

DrAlison_C

Alison. Chambers RT @murphylchelsea: Delighted to be returning to MMU for PhD and a new role leading on a wellbeing and MH project. Also a little shocked th… 3 hours ago

BodoBrueckner

Bodo Brückner RT @TPHeidelberg: Next round of Technology Ventures Rhein-Neckar: 20 investors, 20 startups, 5 minutes! You wonder how to get in contact w… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.