ban borders ban winecaves RT @skenigsberg: Larry David just revealed in this @GQMagazine article that he "recently adopted an Australian shepherd puppy whom, after m… 9 minutes ago David Aaro Seinfeld legend, Larry David, says Bernie Sanders presidency would be 'great for the country' but 'terrible for me' https://t.co/vm3hVQQgFt 1 hour ago lexi 🦋 RT @NME: "Do you know what that’s going to do to my life?" https://t.co/C6qmz1HGQx 2 hours ago Ivan Nunes RT @Vinncent: And NO not because he says something nice about bernie but because he refuses to accept that life is easy or pleasant, Larry… 2 hours ago Vincent Bevins And NO not because he says something nice about bernie but because he refuses to accept that life is easy or pleasa… https://t.co/K16jBYONyA 2 hours ago Bonnie Kranick Larry David says Bernie Sanders presidency would be 'great for the country' but 'terrible for me'… https://t.co/xaBABqMO12 3 hours ago NME "Do you know what that’s going to do to my life?" https://t.co/C6qmz1HGQx 3 hours ago MichaelWeber RT @Bamafanaticfan1: Larry David says Bernie Sanders presidency would be 'great for the country' but 'terrible for me' https://t.co/EmbbR8… 3 hours ago