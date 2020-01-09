Global  

Chhapaak screening: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's loved-up photos will melt your heart

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey-starrer Chhapaak is all set to hit the silver screen on January 10, and the makers hosted a special screening for the entire cast. From Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Vikrant Massey's family and friends, the show was attended by who's who of Bollywood.

*Deepika Padukone with Ranveer...
0
News video: Chhapaak | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha & others attend star-studded premiere

Chhapaak | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha & others attend star-studded premiere 02:18

 Chhapaak’s premiere in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. Bollywood celebs arrived for the premiere in style. Deepika Padukone stunned in a blue shimmery saree. Husband Ranveer Singh also arrived at the premiere in style.

‘Deepika should clarify why she stood with Kanhaiya Kumar’: Manoj Tiwari [Video]‘Deepika should clarify why she stood with Kanhaiya Kumar’: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari has lashed out at Deepika Padukone over her JNU visit where she was seen standing next to Kanhaiya Kumar during his speech in JNU.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:30Published

Watch: Deepika Padukone back in Mumbai after JNU protest, Chhapaak promotion [Video]Watch: Deepika Padukone back in Mumbai after JNU protest, Chhapaak promotion

Actor Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai after promoting her new movie Chhapaak in Delhi.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:10Published


Deepika-Vikrant attend Chhapaak screening

Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' has been the talk of the town since the announcement. The trailer of the film received a lot of appreciation and love from the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Deepika Padukone: I'd like to believe I have brought a little more professionalism and discipline into Ranveer Singh's life

Deepika Padukone who will soon be seen in Chhapaak talks about her husband Ranveer Singh, says, 'I'd like to believe I have brought a little more professionalism...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day

