Kylie Jenner donates USD 1 million for Australia wildfire amid social media post backlash

Thursday, 9 January 2020
Kylie Jenner who faced tremendous social media flak for wearing mink fur slippers amid the deadly fires in Australia that claimed lives of at least half a billion animals, has donated $1 million to wildlife relief efforts.

People magazine quoted a source to say that Kylie wants to do whatever she can to help Australia. The...
News video: Kylie Jenner reportedly donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief

Kylie Jenner reportedly donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief 00:50

 Kylie Jenner has reportedly pledged to donate $1 million dollars to aid Australia's bushfire relief efforts after facing backlash for an insensitive fashion post.

Kylie Jenner donates $ 1 million for Austalia wildfire amid social media post backlash

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 8 (ANI): Kylie Jenner who faced tremendous social media flak for wearing mink fur slippers amid the deadly fires in Australia that...
Also reported by Just Jared Jr, FOXNews.com, Just Jared, Daily Caller, AceShowbiz, Mid-Day, Seattle Times

