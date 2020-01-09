Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ross Kemp left unable to speak after inhaling spice for new documentary

Independent Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Kemp said he smoked a version of the drug called Man Down, which 'does exactly what it says on the tin'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shocking moment Ross Kemp loses voice after taking Spice in harrowing Belmarsh ITV documentary

Shocking moment Ross Kemp loses voice after taking Spice in harrowing Belmarsh ITV documentaryThe documentary maker was unable to speak after he breathed in the residue of a small amount of the popular prison and street drug left inside the bottom of an...
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HuffPostUKEnt

HuffPost UK Entertainment Ross Kemp left unable to speak after smoking spice as part of new prison documentary https://t.co/Cwo7mlPjIV 2 hours ago

amy_baker22

Amy ღ ☢ ★★★ Ross Kemp Left Unable To Speak After Inhaling Spice From Prisoner’s Vape https://t.co/oKKdhZUL3K https://t.co/Ta3hRjfJgg 3 hours ago

jameseonline

James RT @HuffPostUKEnt: Ross Kemp left unable to speak after smoking spice as part of new prison documentary https://t.co/D0hyoAOVBr 6 hours ago

HuffPostAU

HuffPost Australia Ross Kemp Left Unable To Speak After Smoking Spice As Part Of New Prison Documentary https://t.co/Orsh2ryCqD 6 hours ago

Fugazi140

Psilocybin RT @HuffPostUK: Ross Kemp left unable to speak after smoking spice as part of new prison documentary https://t.co/dV6AObxuKN 6 hours ago

Zaspera1

Zaspera Ross Kemp left unable to speak after inhaling spice from prisoner’s vape https://t.co/nbOOV5N44Y https://t.co/qs1rM468mn 6 hours ago

HuffPostUK

HuffPost UK Ross Kemp left unable to speak after smoking spice as part of new prison documentary https://t.co/dV6AObxuKN 6 hours ago

HuffPostUKEnt

HuffPost UK Entertainment Ross Kemp left unable to speak after smoking spice as part of new prison documentary https://t.co/D0hyoAOVBr 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.