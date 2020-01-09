neil sean My thoughts on the @foxnews site Kate Middleton ‘is the queen’s number one priority’ when it comes to the monarchy’… https://t.co/in9ZVm612c 6 minutes ago

Drake The Type To "Kate Middleton ‘is the queen’s number one priority’ when it comes to the monarchy’s future, royal expert says"… https://t.co/iDJX42NpBC 26 minutes ago

today now Kate Middleton ‘is the queen’s number one priority’ https://t.co/Xn7JLBZKn1 https://t.co/kBF5uD0hy9 52 minutes ago

CHET DAY Kate Middleton ‘is the queen’s number one priority’ when it comes to the monarchy’s future, royal expert says… https://t.co/BtTd7xfYWo 1 hour ago

Doveish "Kate Middleton ‘is the queen’s number one priority’ when it comes to the monarchy’s future, royal expert says" via… https://t.co/jyq3pjJSH6 1 hour ago

DNS Team #timbeta "Kate Middleton ‘is the queen’s number one priority’ when it comes to the monarchy’s future, royal expert says" via… https://t.co/mCQvv5ppeS 1 hour ago

know what i mean Kate Middleton ‘is the queen’s number one priority’ when it comes to the monarchy’s future, royal expert says, if you know what i mean 1 hour ago