Watch Abbey Clancy Save The Darkness From The Gates Of Hell

*The Darkness* have shared the colourful video for album cut 'In Another Life'.



The band's new album 'Easter Is Cancelled' is out now, a raucous experience from first note to last.



Album cut 'In Another Life' is a grandiose piece of rock bedlam, and the full video lives up to the music.



Abbey Clancy stars as an arch angel, who is destined to rescue frontman Justin Hawkins from the gates of hell.



She comments: “



It was so much fun saving Justin from the fiery gates of hell. I’m a big fan of The Darkness and I’m so happy they asked me to be involved. The guys made the video shoot so easy and we had so much fun on set. It looks amazing, and playing an angel was a heavenly way to spend the day.”



Justin Hawkins was thankful for Abbey's appearance, not least since it saved him from being damned for all eternity.



"I know from my own experience that when one is as beautiful as Abbey Clancy, there is no obligation to be nice to anybody. There’s no obligation for her to do anything at all, the sheer force of her beauty will bend the universe to her will. Nevertheless she is the living embodiment of grace and kindness. Aside from her brilliant acting and dazzling appearance, she was awesome company and we had a great laugh all day. I’m beginning to wonder if perhaps she is an actual angel."



"Anyway, I’m a disciple of Clancy and I make no apologies for that. I hereby dedicate my life to her."



