Posthumous Mac Miller Album 'Circles' Incoming

A posthumous *Mac Miller* album has been announced.



The rapper's tragic death cut short an emphatic creative run, leaving fans to wonder where he would have gone next.



Now a statement from Mac's family confirms plans for a posthumous release, based on sessions with producer Jon Brion.



Mac Miller was busy constructing the project before his death, a "companion album" to his acclaimed 'Swimming' full length.



The statement describes a "complicated process that has no right answer..." before going on to confirm the release.



The 'Circles' album will land on January 17th, and the concept of the record is "two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle — Swimming in Circles was the concept."



Here's the statement.





Circles. January 17.



