Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Posthumous Mac Miller Album 'Circles' Incoming

Clash Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
It's set to land on January 17th...

A posthumous *Mac Miller* album has been announced.

The rapper's tragic death cut short an emphatic creative run, leaving fans to wonder where he would have gone next.

Now a statement from Mac's family confirms plans for a posthumous release, based on sessions with producer Jon Brion.

Mac Miller was busy constructing the project before his death, a "companion album" to his acclaimed 'Swimming' full length.

The statement describes a "complicated process that has no right answer..." before going on to confirm the release.

The 'Circles' album will land on January 17th, and the concept of the record is "two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle — Swimming in Circles was the concept."

Here's the statement.


View this post on Instagram

Circles. January 17.

A post shared by Mac (@macmiller) on

Jan 8, 2020 at 8:00am PST


Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard News - Published < > Embed
News video: Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles' to Arrive on January 17 | Billboard News

Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles' to Arrive on January 17 | Billboard News 01:09

 Next Friday (Jan. 17), Mac Miller will release his first posthumous album, titled 'Circles.'

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mac Miller’s posthumous album ‘Circles’ to drop next week [Video]Mac Miller’s posthumous album ‘Circles’ to drop next week

The rapper’s family announced the release in a note on Instagram Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:54Published

Mac Miller Final Album ‘Circles’ Details & Release Date Revealed [Video]Mac Miller Final Album ‘Circles’ Details & Release Date Revealed

Bhad Bhabie reacts to plastic surgery rumors again. Cardi B gets the green light to move out the U.S. Plus - Mac Miller's estate announces new album 'Circles'.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mac Miller's Family to Release First Posthumous Album Ahead of 28th Birthday

Through a statement posted on the 'Self Care' rapper's Instagram page, his relatives explain that the late MC was 'well into' the recording process of 'Circles'...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •SOHHTMZ.comIndependentHipHopDXContactMusic

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.