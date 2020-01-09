Red Hot Chili Peppers Working On New Album

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

With John Frusciante in tow...



*Red Hot Chili Peppers* are working on a new album with guitarist *John Frusciante*.



News of the musician's return to the fold after a 15 years absence *broke just before Christmas*, with John Frusciante reclaiming his role in the band.



Josh Klinghoffer departs after some sterling work, with drummer Chad Smith telling *Rolling Stone* about the group's plans.



Speaking to the magazine, Chad Smith says Red Hot Chili Peppers are “psyched” to have the guitarist back in action.



“For now, we’ll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record,” he added. “We’re all real excited to make new music.”



Asked if a new album was under way, he responded: “Yes. That’s all I can say.”



Exciting times.



