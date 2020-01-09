BoothLenders A Live Staging of the 'Young Frankenstein' Musical Is Coming to ABC https://t.co/MVe5mcb8fz 7 minutes ago

DJ Parker A Live Staging of the 'Young Frankenstein' Musical Is Coming to ABC https://t.co/zhnSkrfVaL 7 minutes ago

GoFarther A Live Staging of the 'Young Frankenstein' Musical Is Coming to ABC https://t.co/WmGhJ11NEf 7 minutes ago

Music A Live Staging of the 'Young Frankenstein' Musical Is Coming to ABC #Music https://t.co/f089USUIYS https://t.co/BN20BqNRFP 29 minutes ago

Jan Jansen Music A Live Staging of the 'Young Frankenstein' Musical Is Coming to ABC https://t.co/zwSj9nFCMJ #billboard #musicnews… https://t.co/SD6LCKsl5j 46 minutes ago

Kathleen Keenan ABC to offer a live staging of musical 'Young Frankenstein' - ABC News - https://t.co/mj46xeLL3a via @ABC 1 hour ago

News 8 - WROC-TV The network said it will air “Young Frankenstein Live!,” the stage version of Mel Brooks’ 1974 film classic. The ca… https://t.co/PYsLsosAW2 5 hours ago