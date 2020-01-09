Global  

A Live Staging of the 'Young Frankenstein' Musical Is Coming to ABC

Billboard.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
ABC will follow up its successful live staging of The Little Mermaid with a live monster musical — Young Frankenstein. The network said...
News video: Live 'The Conners' & 'Young Frankenstein' to Air on ABC | THR News

Live 'The Conners' & 'Young Frankenstein' to Air on ABC | THR News 01:24

 A musical adaptation of Mel Brooks' movie is set for fall, while the comedy will go live the night of the New Hampshire primary.

Recent related news from verified sources

ABC to offer a live staging of musical ‘Young Frankenstein’

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC will follow up its successful live staging of “The Little Mermaid” with a live monster musical — “Young Frankenstein.” The...
Seattle Times

ABC Sets 'Young Frankenstein' As Next Live Musical Event

ABC has set its’ next live production with Young Frankenstein. The live musical will be produced by legendary director, writer, actor, comedian, producer and...
Just Jared


