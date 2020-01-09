Global  

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' declared tax-free in Maharashtra

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Mumbai [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Panipat' will be tax-free in Maharashtra, the makers of the period-drama made the announcement on Thursday.
'Panipat' gets tax exemption in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Oscar-nominated director Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama "Panipat" has been declared tax-free in Maharashtra.
Sify

