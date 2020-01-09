Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jensen Ackles is a 'cry baby' on 'Supernatural' set

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Vancouver, Jan 9 (IANS) Actor Jensen Ackles' on-screen "family business" involving "saving people, hunting things" is about to end in the widely popular American show "Supernatural". He is having a "hard time" keeping it together, quipped his co-star and friend Misha Collins.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SpnDestiel

SpnDestiel RT @ultimatecin73: Just add this to amazing scenes from Jensen Ackles, along with the bathroom scene in Baby, the scene where Dean confront… 7 minutes ago

ultimatecin73

The Original Cin ⭐️🌟✨ Just add this to amazing scenes from Jensen Ackles, along with the bathroom scene in Baby, the scene where Dean con… https://t.co/5llgZqyaYG 9 minutes ago

ians_india

IANS Tweets RT @ianslife_in: Actor #JensenAckles' on-screen "#familybusiness" involving "saving people, hunting things" is about to end in the widely p… 1 week ago

ianslife_in

IANSLIFE Actor #JensenAckles' on-screen "#familybusiness" involving "saving people, hunting things" is about to end in the w… https://t.co/EK7iiyXhKx 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.