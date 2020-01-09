Global  

Preet Bharara Goes OFF on ‘Pathetic’ Doug Collins: What’s He Ever Done for America But ‘Preen and Sound Stupid’

Mediaite Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Former U.S. Attorney (and current CNN contributor) Preet Bharara took serious issue with Congressman Doug Collins (R-GA) after the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee curiously claimed that “Democrats are “in love with terrorists.” The Georgia congressman made the comments in response to a rhetorical question from the eponymous host about Democrats, following criticism of the […]
Preet Bharara Slams Doug Collins Over ‘Cheap Shot’ in Brutal Op-Ed: ‘Not Sure You Are Fit to be Anyone’s Congressman’

CNN senior legal analyst Preet Bharara called out Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Thursday in an op-ed and subsequent appearance on Anderson Cooper 360°, after the...
Mediaite

