Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Buck Henry death: The Graduate screenwriter dies, aged 89

Independent Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Henry also co-created the Emmy award-winning satirical spy sitcom Get Smart
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Actor, Screenwriter, Director Buck Henry Dies At Age 89

Actor, Screenwriter, Director Buck Henry Dies At Age 89 00:29

 Buck Henry, legendary screenwriter behind "The Graduate" and "What's Up, Doc?" died Wednesday of a heart attack at Cedars-Sinai Health Center in Los Angeles. He was 89.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Buck Henry, screenwriter of ‘The Graduate,’ co-creator of ‘Get Smart,’ dies at 89

Buck Henry, the Hollywood screenwriter known for “The Graduate” and “What’s Up, Doc?” and who co-created the TV comedy series “Get Smart,” died...
FOXNews.com

Buck Henry, The Graduate screenwriter and frequent SNL host, dies at 89

Buck Henry, The Graduate screenwriter and frequent SNL host, dies at 89Henry, whose real name was Buck Henry Zuckerman, was nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay for the classic 1967 film, The Graduate, ;
Jerusalem Post


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.