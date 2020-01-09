Chhapaak tax free in all Congress ruled states?

Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’ has been declared tax free by two states – Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Following the same, TV reports suggest that all Congress ruled states are planning to declare the film tax free. Producer and leading lady Deepika Padukone faced a lot of flak when she extended her support to the students at JNU and stood with them.

