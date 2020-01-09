Global  

Chhapaak tax free in all Congress ruled states?

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’ has been declared tax free by two states – Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Following the same, TV reports suggest that all Congress ruled states are planning to declare the film tax free. Producer and leading lady Deepika Padukone faced a lot of flak when she extended her support to the students at JNU and stood with them.
MP, Chhattisgarh govts make Deepika Padukone Chhapaak tax free

MP, Chhattisgarh govts make Deepika Padukone Chhapaak tax free 01:10

 MP, Chhattisgarh govts make Deepika Padukone Chhapaak tax free

Chhapaak declared tax-free in Rajasthan

Following on the heels of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Congress ruled Rajasthan has declared Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak tax-free in the state. The...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SifyHindu

