Brad Rutter’s bad night, and what happened in ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Let’s say it together, viewers of Wednesday night’s installment of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time”: Poor Brad. Sure, after just the second meeting of the top “Jeopardy!” champions, Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, there are still a lot of questions to be answered — wait: scratch that, reverse it (more on “Willy […]
News video: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time — Contestants discuss tournament
News video: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time — Contestants discuss tournament

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time — Contestants discuss tournament 01:58

 This week, the three best players in "Jeopardy!" history go head-to-head for the title of greatest player of all time. We sat down with James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter to pick their brains. Watch the tournament on Denver7 Tues., Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. MT.

