Brad Rutter’s bad night, and what happened in ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Let’s say it together, viewers of Wednesday night’s installment of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time”: Poor Brad. Sure, after just the second meeting of the top “Jeopardy!” champions, Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, there are still a lot of questions to be answered — wait: scratch that, reverse it (more on “Willy […]
This week, the three best players in "Jeopardy!" history go head-to-head for the title of greatest player of all time. We sat down with James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter to pick their brains. Watch the tournament on Denver7 Tues., Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. MT.
Get a closer look at Brad Rutter, the biggest money winner in JEOPARDY! history with winnings over $4.6 million. The tournament continues THURSDAY JAN 9 at 8|7c on ABC, and will resume TUESDAY JAN 14..
Get a closer look at Ken Jennings, the man who won 74 consecutive games of JEOPARDY!, which is still a record today. The tournament continues WEDNESDAY JAN 8 at 8|7c and THURSDAY JAN 9 at 8|7c on ABC,..
The Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament begins TONIGHT and JustJared.com has all the details on the three champs and how you can watch. James... Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.com •The Wrap •Seattle Times •CBC.ca
Alex Trebek soldiers on. The longtime host of Jeopardy and the show are back in primetime for a series of games titled Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time with... E! Online Also reported by •The Wrap •USATODAY.com
