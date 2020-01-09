Global  

Brad Pitt Credits Bradley Cooper For Helping Him Get Sober In Touching Speech

E! Online Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Hollywood Brads got to stick together. Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Wednesday night. Presenting him the honor was his good...
News video: Brad Pitt Credits Bradley Cooper For Helping Him Get Sober

Brad Pitt Credits Bradley Cooper For Helping Him Get Sober 01:34

 Bradley Cooper presents Brad Pitt with the Best Supporting Actor Award at the National Board of Review Awards Gala, where Pitt reveals the "A Star Is Born" actor helped him get sober.

Recent related news from verified sources

Pitt, Sandler and ‘The Irishman’ celebrated at NBR Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Board of Review toasted Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” as the year’s best film in an awards ceremony Wednesday night...
Seattle Times

Brad Pitt Says He Would've ''Shared the Raft'' in Titanic During Golden Globes Speech

Brad Pitt might not be on social media but his latest comment during his 2020 Golden Globes speech shows that he's still very much tapped into what's going on...
E! Online

