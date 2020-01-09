Global  

Parlophone Releasing David Bowie Rarities Album With Unreleased Version of 'The Man Who Sold The World': Listen

Billboard.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Wednesday (Jan. 8) would have marked late rock icon David Bowie's 73rd birthday, a black celebration marked by Parlophone Records'...
News video: David Bowie's birthday is being celebrated with a new rare EP

David Bowie's birthday is being celebrated with a new rare EP 01:01

 A new rare David Bowie EP is set to be released to mark his birthday The first gem from 'David Bowie Is It Any Wonder?' comes in the form of an acoustic version of 'The Man Who Sold The World' (the title track from the late music legend's seminal third studio album of the same name) from his...

Hear A Previously Unreleased Version Of David Bowie's 'The Man Who Sold The World'

An EP of unreleased recordings will be rolling out new songs over the next six weeks.
