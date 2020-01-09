Global  

Royce Da 5’9 Shows His Support For Mac Miller’s CIRCLES Album: “R.I.P. To My Young Soldier”

SOHH Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Royce Da 5’9 Shows His Support For Mac Miller’s CIRCLES Album: “R.I.P. To My Young Soldier”Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 might be first in line when Circles drops next week. The hip-hop veteran has stepped up to show his support for late rap artist Mac Miller‘s upcoming posthumous LP. Big Facts: Last night, Royce hit up Instagram to encourage fans to check out MM’s new album on January 17. High-Key […]

The post Royce Da 5'9 Shows His Support For Mac Miller's CIRCLES Album: "R.I.P. To My Young Soldier" appeared first on .
News video: Mac Miller’s posthumous album ‘Circles’ to drop next week

Mac Miller’s posthumous album ‘Circles’ to drop next week 00:53

 The rapper’s family announced the release in a note on Instagram Wednesday.

Mac Miller Posthumous Album, 'Circles,' to Be Released, Family Says

Mac Miller has a new album coming out a little over a year after his death from an overdose, and his family says a well-known producer was a key figure in...
TMZ.com Also reported by •SOHH

