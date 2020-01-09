Green Day Looking to Play a Fan's 'Big Backyard,' Barn Or Garage For Album Release Show

What's the best way for Green Day to gear up for their massive stadium Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy this summer?...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Christina Aguilera, Post Malone and More to Perform at 2019 American Music Awards Christina Aguilera, Post Malone and More to Perform at 2019 American Music Awards. ‘Billboard’ has exclusively announced the addition of three more acts to the American Music Awards (AMA) this.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:05Published on November 19, 2019

Tweets about this