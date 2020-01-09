Global  

BTS Debut Suga's Solo 'Interlude: Shadow' Comeback Trailer Ahead of 'Map of the Soul: 7' Album

Billboard.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The first track off of BTS’ upcoming Map of the Soul: 7 album has been revealed, in the form of Suga’s solo track “Interlude:...
News video: Suga's Solo 'Interlude: Shadow' Has Arrived | Billboard News

Suga's Solo 'Interlude: Shadow' Has Arrived | Billboard News 01:11

 The first track off of BTS’ upcoming 'Map of the Soul: 7' album has been revealed, in the form of Suga’s solo track “Interlude: Shadow.”

