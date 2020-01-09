Global  

Billy Porter Makes History As Allure's First Male Cover Star

E! Online Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
History in the making! 2020 is off to a pretty epic start for Pose star Billy Porter. The performer has been chosen as Allure magazine's first ever male cover star. The actor has had...
News video: Lana Condor Shares Her Firsts

Lana Condor Shares Her Firsts 10:16

 Teen Vogue January cover star Lana Condor tells us her “first” everything! From her first horseback riding experience to her first starstruck moment with David Beckham, the star of ’To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ is an open book. What is the first Netflix show she binged? What show...

Billy Porter Is Allure's First Male Cover Star - See the Photos!

Billy Porter is on the cover of Allure‘s February 2020 issue, out now. Here’s what the Pose star had to say… On what fuels him to make art: “It’s our...
Just Jared


