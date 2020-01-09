Galarian Slowpoke comes to Pokémon Sword and Shield

🐝 Sliver @SSJCabby @rappingmonkey Galarian Slowpoke, and a bunch of Pokémon got added in. You can’t catch the Pokémon added… https://t.co/mhPoStJ3xl 5 minutes ago Breno_Silva Mano que isso chegue logo no Pokemon Go por favor. Slowpoke galarian Brother that comes soon in Pokemon Go please.… https://t.co/eL1V6GDSKD 2 hours ago SkyEmeralds We get 200+ pokemon coming back, Gen 8 Starters G-Max forms, Venusaur & Blastoise G-Max Forms, Legendary Birds G-Ma… https://t.co/fId0L1ZNPC 3 hours ago Teknoman RT @litten__: 200 MORE POKÉS ADDED TO GAME POKÉMON HOME COMES OUT IN FEB I CAN TRANSFER MY SHINYS NOW I GET A GALARIAN SLOWPOKE TODAY OMFG… 3 hours ago shinji 200 MORE POKÉS ADDED TO GAME POKÉMON HOME COMES OUT IN FEB I CAN TRANSFER MY SHINYS NOW I GET A GALARIAN SLOWPOKE… https://t.co/Ccvm4PEnJn 3 hours ago