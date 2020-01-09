Presidential candidates are elected by their ability to connect -- or appear to connect -- with the American people, TV host and author Mike Rowe said Wednesday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this boycottempire RT @Bamafanaticfan1: Mike Rowe talks 2020 with Tucker Carlson: How a candidate can connect with voters https://t.co/Z3c6nSjt1N 4 minutes ago Deenie Mike Rowe talks 2020 with Tucker Carlson: How a candidate can connect with voters - Fox News https://t.co/DYDJn23Gpw 14 minutes ago Bama fanatic🇺🇸@fanatic_bama Mike Rowe talks 2020 with Tucker Carlson: How a candidate can connect with voters https://t.co/Z3c6nSjt1N 24 minutes ago The Breaking News Headlines Mike Rowe talks 2020 with Tucker Carlson: How a candidate can connect with voters https://t.co/V8b6EFs429 https://t.co/TkTSgY9kqL 1 hour ago ZENITH NEWS® FOX NEWS reported: Mike Rowe talks 2020 with Tucker Carlson: How a candidate can connect with voters https://t.co/YCRQFxEdF5 2 hours ago IAM_S_WAYNE Mike Rowe talks 2020 with Tucker Carlson: How a candidate can connect with voters https://t.co/gf9HMn8x97 https://t.co/VnZDsx7oUo 2 hours ago Patriotify: The social network built by America. Mike Rowe talks 2020 with Tucker Carlson: How a candidate can connect with voters | Fox News https://t.co/5h0NGrX9D3 2 hours ago