New York Times Australian bureau chief Damien Cave documented on Wednesday how media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his company News Corp. are spearheading a campaign of anti-climate conservative "misinformation" about the Australian bushfire crisis.

You Might Like

Tweets about this katherine rawson RT @_1BUV: Jason Reed/Getty Images New York Times Australian bureau chief Damien Cave documented on Wednesday how media mogul #Rupert #Mur… 32 minutes ago badluck jones NYT Accuses Rupert Murdoch of Bushfire Disinformation https://t.co/UaULAv029V 3 hours ago Ken MacTaggart RT @Mediaite: NY Times Accuses Rupert Murdoch of Anti-Climate 'Misinformation' Campaign on Australian Bushfires https://t.co/y2b0B6meEG 3 hours ago greenerprairieadventures Rupert Murdoch is Uncle Satan!!! #boycottnewscorp NYT Accuses Rupert Murdoch of Bushfire Disinformation https://t.co/SOn09qTPj6 3 hours ago Sagar NY Times Accuses Rupert Murdoch of Anti-Climate ‘Misinformation’ Campaign on Australian Bushfires..#RupertMurdoch..… https://t.co/Cgt9UNnPzE 3 hours ago LaurelMd NY Times Accuses Rupert Murdoch of Anti-Climate ‘Misinformation’ Campaign on Australian Bushfires..#RupertMurdoch..… https://t.co/GOVsjc50aO 3 hours ago hariankrinkz NY Times Accuses Rupert Murdoch of Anti-Climate ‘Misinformation’ Campaign on Australian Bushfires… https://t.co/elb46YUqZh 3 hours ago Daily Rotation NY Times Accuses Rupert Murdoch of Anti-Climate 'Misinformation' Campaign on Australian Bushfires https://t.co/dqmmzlsnYC via @mediaite 4 hours ago