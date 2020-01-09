Global  

NY Times Accuses Rupert Murdoch of Anti-Climate ‘Misinformation’ Campaign on Australian Bushfires

Mediaite Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
New York Times Australian bureau chief Damien Cave documented on Wednesday how media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his company News Corp. are spearheading a campaign of anti-climate conservative "misinformation" about the Australian bushfire crisis.
News video: Bushfires leave forest floor covered in ash and trees burnt to a cinder in New South Wales

Bushfires leave forest floor covered in ash and trees burnt to a cinder in New South Wales 00:16

 The Currambene forest near Nowra, NSW was left with a blanket of ash along the ground and tree trunks left completely cindered by the devastating bushfires that have Australia in a chokehold.

