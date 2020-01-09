Global  

Tiffany Haddish Says Rose Byrne 'Protected' Her Womb from Gay Couple She Met at a Bar!

Just Jared Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Tiffany Haddish is ready to be your surrogate! While making an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday night (January 8), the 40-year-old comedian recalled her first hangout with Like a Boss co-star Rose Byrne and how their bar meetup turned into a baby proposal. “We’re talking. She has some wine, I have [...]
News video: Jennifer Coolidge Chats About Starring In The Comedy Film,

Jennifer Coolidge Chats About Starring In The Comedy Film, "Like A Boss" 26:00

 In "Like a Boss," best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company. Unfortunately, they're in over their heads financially and the prospect of a big buyout offer from cosmetics industry titan Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Coolidge Has So Much Respect For The Superstar Women In Comedy Today [Video]Jennifer Coolidge Has So Much Respect For The Superstar Women In Comedy Today

“Like A Boss” star Jennifer Coolidge dishes on improvising with Tiffany Haddish, that feeling when a line makes it into the film and why she has so much respect for women, like Haddish and Amy..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:39Published

Jennifer Coolidge Says Her “Like A Boss” Co-Star Tiffany Haddish Can Create A Party Anywhere [Video]Jennifer Coolidge Says Her “Like A Boss” Co-Star Tiffany Haddish Can Create A Party Anywhere

Hollywood icon Jennifer Coolidge shares what it was like signing onto the comedy film, “Like A Boss,” going drinking with Rose Byrne and being part of Tiffany Haddish’s cheerleading squad.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Like a Boss’ review: Cast does its job — and deserves a much better movie

This messy buddy/workplace comedy gives a sense of the fun we might have had. Because when you gather Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek, you are going...
Seattle Times

Tiffany Haddish Casually Offered to "Donate My Womb" to a Couple at a Bar

Need a womb? Tiffany Haddish is offering hers. During a sit-down on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the famed funny lady recalled her first hangout with Like a Boss...
E! Online

