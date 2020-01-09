Tiffany Haddish Says Rose Byrne 'Protected' Her Womb from Gay Couple She Met at a Bar!
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Tiffany Haddish is ready to be your surrogate! While making an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday night (January 8), the 40-year-old comedian recalled her first hangout with Like a Boss co-star Rose Byrne and how their bar meetup turned into a baby proposal. “We’re talking. She has some wine, I have [...]
In "Like a Boss," best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company. Unfortunately, they're in over their heads financially and the prospect of a big buyout offer from cosmetics industry titan Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too...