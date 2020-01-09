Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Emily Ratajkowski talks Bernie Sanders support on Michael Moore's podcast: 'It was never any question for me'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Model Emily Ratajkowski sat down for an interview on filmmaker Michael Moore’s “Rumble” podcast where the duo expressed their mutual support for 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael B. Jordan talks new movie 'Just Mercy' with Yes Girl Podcast [Video]Michael B. Jordan talks new movie 'Just Mercy' with Yes Girl Podcast

Michael B. Jordan talks new movie with Charli and Cori of Yes Girl podcast.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 10:37Published

Bernie Sanders Given Clean Bill Of Health Following Heart Attack [Video]Bernie Sanders Given Clean Bill Of Health Following Heart Attack

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders passed a stress test this month after a heart attack in October. The heart attack required him to have two stents inserted in an artery, reports Reuters. Sanders’..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Bernie Sanders End Suspense and Declare He Will Not Have Republican Running Mate

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders ruled out the possibility of a Republican running mate in response to a question...
Mediaite Also reported by •NPR

Joe Lieberman Showers Bernie Sanders with Praise on CNN: ‘Equals’ the ‘Financial Strength of Mike Bloomberg’

Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman noted Sen. Bernie Sanders’ apparent strength and staying power as a presidential candidate, comparing the Vermont senator’s...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

reginagroks

regina weiss Emily Ratajkowski talks Bernie Sanders support on Michael Moore's podcast: 'It was never any question for me' | Fox… https://t.co/Lbc19fLi6U 10 minutes ago

BonnieKranick

Bonnie Kranick Emily Ratajkowski talks Bernie Sanders support on Michael Moore's podcast: 'It was never any question for me'… https://t.co/VYIZ10r5gA 24 minutes ago

Moncrief102

Deplorable. Emily Ratajkowski talks Bernie Sanders support on Michael Moore's podcast: 'It was never any question for me'… https://t.co/65HF1P0CXb 25 minutes ago

oszczudlak

jackie oszczudlak Emily Ratajkowski talks Bernie Sanders support on Michael Moore's podcast: 'It was never any question for me'… https://t.co/3iY5rT1XAX 28 minutes ago

Sandersbot1000

Sanders Socialismbot 1000 RT @NEvertonian: Trying to fire up the Bernie Bros, the socialist will soon unveil the "woke" ad campaign "Show your t**s for Bernie." Prog… 36 minutes ago

NEvertonian

American Miracle 🇺🇸 Trying to fire up the Bernie Bros, the socialist will soon unveil the "woke" ad campaign "Show your t**s for Bernie… https://t.co/jIbL4W5Kt5 37 minutes ago

TheRealChetDay

CHET DAY Emily Ratajkowski talks Bernie Sanders support on Michael Moore’s podcast: ‘It was never any question for me’… https://t.co/BWTlnwiJte 56 minutes ago

CaptSham

Capt. Sham I always get my advice from celebs. Emily Ratajkowski talks Bernie Sanders support on Michael Moore's podcast: 'It… https://t.co/fiWWpFMgYq 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.