Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kate Middleton Photographed on Her Birthday & She Doesn't Look Too Happy

Just Jared Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Kate Middleton is not looking thrilled on her birthday amid the royal drama – TMZ Find out why Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are splitting up – Just Jared Jr Find out who presented to Brad Pitt at this awards show – Lainey Gossip Here’s what happened between Michelle Williams and her fiance – Celebitchy [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: The Queen Remembers to Wish Kate a Happy Birthday Amid Meghan & Harry Drama

The Queen Remembers to Wish Kate a Happy Birthday Amid Meghan & Harry Drama 00:58

 Amid all the hubbub over Meghan and Harry announcing their intention to step down as senior royals, the Queen didn’t forget another member of the family’s birthday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family [Video]Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family

Kate Middleton isn't just kicking back and relaxing after joining the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge has a variety of duties that she carries out while also being a mother to her three..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 02:05Published

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton! [Video]Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!. Catherine Elizabeth Middleton turns 38 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the Duchess of Cambridge. 1. When she first met Prince..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kensington Palace shares picture of Kate Middleton on her birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 9 (ANI): Kate Middleton rings in her 38th birthday on Thursday and the official social media account of the royal couple shared a...
Sify

Kate Middleton's Birthday Bummer as Royals Fume Over Harry and Meghan Leaving

Happy birthday, Kate Middleton -- and for your gift ... a bright, shiny box of REALLY CRAPPY TIMING!!! Enjoy it. The Duchess of Cambridge's dour face said it all...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.