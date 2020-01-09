Kate Middleton Photographed on Her Birthday & She Doesn't Look Too Happy

Kate Middleton is not looking thrilled on her birthday amid the royal drama – TMZ Find out why Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are splitting up – Just Jared Jr Find out who presented to Brad Pitt at this awards show – Lainey Gossip Here’s what happened between Michelle Williams and her fiance – Celebitchy [...]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family Kate Middleton isn't just kicking back and relaxing after joining the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge has a variety of duties that she carries out while also being a mother to her three.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 02:05Published 3 days ago Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton! Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!. Catherine Elizabeth Middleton turns 38 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the Duchess of Cambridge. 1. When she first met Prince.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:53Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kensington Palace shares picture of Kate Middleton on her birthday Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 9 (ANI): Kate Middleton rings in her 38th birthday on Thursday and the official social media account of the royal couple shared a...

Sify 3 days ago



Kate Middleton's Birthday Bummer as Royals Fume Over Harry and Meghan Leaving Happy birthday, Kate Middleton -- and for your gift ... a bright, shiny box of REALLY CRAPPY TIMING!!! Enjoy it. The Duchess of Cambridge's dour face said it all...

TMZ.com 3 days ago





Tweets about this