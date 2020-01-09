Global  

Sofia Vergara & 'Modern Family' Cast Confirm April End with Goodbye Series Finale!

Just Jared Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The cast of Modern Family have set the date for their 11th season and final episode! The cast of the hit ABC series – Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Jeremy Maguire and Reid Ewing – joined the show’s co-creator [...]
News video: Phil Just Wants to Taste the Slider

Phil Just Wants to Taste the Slider 01:49

 After Higgins (guest star Stephen Merchant) tries to get Gloria (Sofia Vergara) unstuck from a waterslide, he inadvertently ruins Phil's chance to eat a legendary slider from The Prescott's renowned restaurant. Phil (Ty Burrell) asks for some help in getting another, but a little misunderstanding...

