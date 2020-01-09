Global  

Sen. Mike Lee: Trump Admin Refused to Answer If They’d Get Congress Approval For Strike Against Iranian President

Thursday, 9 January 2020
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) claimed in an interview with NPR, Thursday, that the Trump administration refused to answer a question on whether they’d seek congressional approval for a strike against Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. In the interview with NPR’s Morning Edition co-host Rachel Martin, Lee claimed that Trump administration officials “were unable or unwilling to […]
News video: Trump slaps 'powerful' sanctions on Iran after strikes

Trump slaps 'powerful' sanctions on Iran after strikes 01:13

 U.S. President Donald Trump said additional 'punishing' sanctions would be imposed on Tehran after Iranian missiles were fired at bases in Iraq, and renewed his call to other world powers to abandon the nuclear deal approved by the previous U.S. President Barack Obama and work toward a new deal with...

Rand Paul fires back after Graham accuses Paul, Utah's Lee of 'empowering enemy' by opposing Soleimani strike

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., accused Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., of cloaking himself in a fake "drape of patriotism" Wednesday after Graham alleged that Paul and...
FOXNews.com

A Furious Sen. Mike Lee Announces He's Supporting Dem War Powers Resolution: Iran Briefing Was 'Completely Unacceptable'

A Republican Senate which has been very much unified under President Donald Trump has a division now on the subject of Iran — following a briefing which one...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.com

