Sen. Mike Lee: Trump Admin Refused to Answer If They’d Get Congress Approval For Strike Against Iranian President

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) claimed in an interview with NPR, Thursday, that the Trump administration refused to answer a question on whether they’d seek congressional approval for a strike against Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. In the interview with NPR’s Morning Edition co-host Rachel Martin, Lee claimed that Trump administration officials “were unable or unwilling to […] 👓 View full article

