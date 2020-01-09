Sen. Mike Lee: Trump Admin Refused to Answer If They’d Get Congress Approval For Strike Against Iranian President
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) claimed in an interview with NPR, Thursday, that the Trump administration refused to answer a question on whether they’d seek congressional approval for a strike against Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. In the interview with NPR’s Morning Edition co-host Rachel Martin, Lee claimed that Trump administration officials “were unable or unwilling to […]
U.S. President Donald Trump said additional 'punishing' sanctions would be imposed on Tehran after Iranian missiles were fired at bases in Iraq, and renewed his call to other world powers to abandon the nuclear deal approved by the previous U.S. President Barack Obama and work toward a new deal with...
A Republican Senate which has been very much unified under President Donald Trump has a division now on the subject of Iran — following a briefing which one... Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com •USATODAY.com
