BREAKING: U.S. Officials ‘Confident’ Ukraine Plane Was Shot Down By Iranian Missile

Mediaite Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Reports indicate that the Ukraine plane crash outside of Tehran earlier this week - resulting in the deaths of all 176 people on board - was caused by an Iranian missile strike.
News video: U.S. Officials: Confident Iran Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

 U.S. Officials: Confident Iran Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

U.S. Officials: 'Highly Likely' Iran Downed Ukrainian Jetliner [Video]U.S. Officials: 'Highly Likely' Iran Downed Ukrainian Jetliner

The officials, citing U.S. intelligence, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information. They said they had no certain knowledge of Iranian intent. But they said it could very..

Redstone Arsenal officials tight-lipped after Iranian missile strike [Video]Redstone Arsenal officials tight-lipped after Iranian missile strike

Ukraine plane may have been shot down by Iranian missile, report claims

The Ukrainian jet that crashed after taking off from a Tehran airport probably was shot down by an Iranian missile, a global information company says.
USATODAY.com

Pentagon confident Iran 'accidently shot down Ukraine jet', US media reports say

US officials are confident that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile shot down Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 as it was leaving Tehran airport for Kiev...
Independent

