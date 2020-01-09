Global  

Chef Vikas Khanna enters Bigg Boss house for cooking task

Thursday, 9 January 2020
New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna, who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house on Thursday for a cook-off challenge, said that he thoroughly enjoyed it and had some fun moments giving instructions to the contestants.
