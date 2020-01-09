Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Madame Tussauds Removes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wax Figures From Royal Room

Just Jared Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London, England have been moved away from the rest of the royal family. “Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals,” general manager Steve Davies [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce "A Step Back" 00:33

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they plan to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family. The dream couple wants to work on becoming financially independent, reports Business Insider. A question-and-answer section on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's website covers the details. It outlined...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce "a step back" [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce "a step back"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they plan to &quot;step back as &apos;senior&apos; members of the Royal Family.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moving to LA? [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moving to LA?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are stepping back from their royal duties.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds' royal family exhibit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds' royal family exhibitFollowing the bombshell news that Harry and Meghan are "quitting" the royal family - their wax figures have been removed from the Madame Tussauds royal family...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •AceShowbizCBS NewsSifyBBC Local NewsFOXNews.comReutersTamworth HeraldNewsyLainey GossipJust Jared

Queen Elizabeth II Holds Emergency Meeting to Find Workable Role for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth has summoned the Royal Households' staff to come up with a solution amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as "senior"...
E! Online


Tweets about this

koumiss

Lisa⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @cbsnewspath: MADAME TUSSAUDS REMOVES HARRY & MEGHAN WAX FIGURES- VO/SOT THU0248- Madame Tussauds museum removed the figures of Prince H… 2 minutes ago

KISSFMSEATTLE

106.1 KISS FM Madame Tussauds Removes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle From Royal Family Set https://t.co/QQuMzKMn54 https://t.co/oeFDUREQgV 11 minutes ago

BatesPhysio

DrBates This is next level petty. Madame Tussauds swiftly removes Harry and Meghan waxworks from Royal Family set | London… https://t.co/xJdrMadvym 12 minutes ago

hm23pr

🎅 H⭐M🎄 RT @NBCNews: Madame Tussauds London removes the wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, less than 24 hours after the cou… 18 minutes ago

oh_marple

Agatha Marple RT @EW: Madame Tussauds removes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry waxworks from royal family exhibit https://t.co/LWPsoqKCE3 19 minutes ago

DinahAshiho

Dinah RT @ani_digital: London: Madame Tussauds removes Prince Harry, Meghan's waxworks from Royal family set Read @ANI story | https://t.co/m6wx… 21 minutes ago

Jessthemess031

Jess_the_mess_03 RT @CTVNews: Madame Tussauds removes Prince Harry and Meghan figures from Royal Family set https://t.co/x7MhACkoQP https://t.co/VxW7O4NJga 28 minutes ago

1031KCDA

1031 KCDA Madame Tussauds Removes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle From Royal Family Set https://t.co/gkOhb8Lzbh https://t.co/Bb91H38pbT 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.