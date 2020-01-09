Madame Tussauds Removes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wax Figures From Royal Room
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London, England have been moved away from the rest of the royal family. “Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals,” general manager Steve Davies [...]
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they plan to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family. The dream couple wants to work on becoming financially independent, reports Business Insider. A question-and-answer section on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's website covers the details. It outlined...