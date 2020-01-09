Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney Seems to Support Her Bombshell Royal Decision
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () It appears as if Duchess Meghan Markle‘s longtime friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney, is supporting her bestie’s decision to step away as a senior royal alongside her husband Prince Harry. While Jessica‘s statement didn’t directly make reference to the decision made by the Sussexes, it seemed to be a veiled statement. Jessica posted a quote from [...]
Daily Mirror royal editor, Russell Myers and royal photographer for the Sun newspaper, Arthur Edwards are weighing in on the "rage" of some royals over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step away from senior royal duties.