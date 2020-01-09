Kevin McCarthy Claims Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ‘Defending Soleimani’: ‘Did You Listen to What’ She Said?
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of "defending" assassinated Iranian Quds Force Supreme Commander Qasem Soleimani on Thursday.
With the impeachment trial on hold, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said it will 'probably be soon' that she sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate as she reviews the arena in which Trump's trial there will be set.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced that she will advance legislation next week that would formally trigger a Senate... Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Seattle Times •Mediaite •DNA
