Kristin Cavallari Reveals How She "Eased" Husband Jay Cutler Into Reality TV

E! Online Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Kristin Cavallari initially didn't plan to share her private life on Very Cavallari. On Thursday morning, the Uncommon James mogul stopped by Pop of the Morning and discussed the...
News video: Kristin Cavallari Talks Season Three Of “Very Cavallari,

Kristin Cavallari Talks Season Three Of “Very Cavallari," Her Hit E! Series 23:19

 E!'s “Very Cavallari” continues to give fans an exclusive look inside the life of celebrity entrepreneur, reality superstar and lifestyle tastemaker Kristin Cavallari. This season, Cavallari's life in Nashville hasn’t gotten any less crazy (or entertaining). Still retired, Jay is living his...

