Harvey Weinstein judge won't step aside as jury selection resumes

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The judge in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial declined the defense's request that he step aside as jury selection dipped into a third day Thursday.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Judge threatens to jail Weinstein for texting, jury selection begins

Judge threatens to jail Weinstein for texting, jury selection begins 01:38

 Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him using his cellphone as jury selection got underway. Jillian Kitchener has more.

A Full Three-Quarters Of Prospective Jurors In Weinstein Trial Said They Couldn't Be Impartial [Video]A Full Three-Quarters Of Prospective Jurors In Weinstein Trial Said They Couldn't Be Impartial

Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use [Video]Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use

A judge threatened Harvey Weinstein with jail on Tuesday after flouting court rules to use his cell phone during his trial for rape and sexual assault.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published


Weinstein judge won't step aside as jury selection resumes

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial declined the defense’s request that he step aside as jury selection dipped into a third day...
Seattle Times

Weinstein judge won't step aside as jury selection continues

The judge in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial declined the defence's request that he step aside as jury selection dipped into a third day Thursday.
CBC.ca

