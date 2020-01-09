Global  

Louis Tomlinson Shoots Down Rumors He's Engaged To Eleanor Calder After False Reports

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Louis Tomlinson had to shoot down rumors that he was engaged to longtime girlfriend, Eleanor Calder this week. A rumor started to circulate that the cute couple were ready to head down the aisle and tie the knot, but that’s hardly the case. A rep for Louis denied the reports that first popped up on [...]
