Alexis Eddy Dead - MTV's 'Are You The One?' Star Dies at 23

GentlemanOfVerona⭐️⭐️⭐️ So many of "young celebrites" gone (forever) during these last months... 🤔 https://t.co/4XVP1ovmuS 8 seconds ago Aliciya RT @RamBamSam18: This is absolutely heartbreaking. Prayers to @lexoquence close friends and family. You’re so amazing, may you Rest In Peac… 1 minute ago #BBNajia2019- Gistfactory Are You The One's Alexis Eddy Dead at 23 https://t.co/jbFBVrt6eF 1 minute ago 🆓 RT @TMZ: MTV's 'Are You The One' Contestant Alexis Eddy Dead at 23 https://t.co/cOyp2mEGSL 2 minutes ago Nicole Grissom RT @enews: Our thoughts are with Alexis Eddy's family after the #AreYouTheOne star sadly passed away at the age of 23. 💔https://t.co/3Lsl6m… 4 minutes ago Lighthearted Entertainment Lighthearted Entertainment and the whole "Are You The One?" family is devastated by the news that our girl, Alexis… https://t.co/IWyGXa517z 5 minutes ago ω๏๏∂y #AlexisEddy Dies: #MTV ‘#AreYouTheOne?’ Contestant Was 23 https://t.co/0A93nCssoT https://t.co/rJQjXbxHIZ 7 minutes ago ⑥ RT @hallech3rry: Omg I can't believe this, gone too soon 💔 https://t.co/BwDyF2rQ7c 8 minutes ago