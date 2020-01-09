Global  

Alexis Eddy Dead - MTV's 'Are You The One?' Star Dies at 23

Just Jared Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Alexis Eddy who was featured on MTV’s hit reality show Are You The One? has been found dead in West Virginia at the age of 23. Police reportedly got the call at 7am on Thursday (January 9) for a female reportedly in cardiac arrest. No foul play is suspected, TMZ reports, but toxicology reports are [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

MTV's 'Are You The One' Contestant Alexis Eddy Dead at 23

Alexis Eddy -- who rose to fame on MTV's "Are You The One?" -- has been found dead in West Virginia ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ......
TMZ.com

Former MTV reality TV star Alexis Eddy dead at 23: report

Alexis Eddy, known for her role on the MTV series "Are You The One?" was found dead in West Virginia. She was 23 years old. 
FOXNews.com Also reported by •E! Online

