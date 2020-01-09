Global  

Are You The One's Alexis Eddy Dead at 23

E! Online Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Alexis Eddy, who appeared on MTV's Are You the One, has passed away at the age of 23. The reality star was found dead in her home state of West Virginia on Thursday morning. The...
Recent related news from verified sources

MTV's 'Are You The One' Contestant Alexis Eddy Dead at 23

Alexis Eddy -- who rose to fame on MTV's "Are You The One?" -- has been found dead in West Virginia ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ......
TMZ.com Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.com

