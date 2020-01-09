Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Selena Gomez Calls Making 'Rare' a 'Nightmare ... But in the Best Way Possible'

Billboard.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Selena Gomez's new studio album Rare is set for release on Friday, but she tells Spotify in a new interview that she thought it would be...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Selena Gomez Talks Mental Health Journey in New Interview

Selena Gomez Talks Mental Health Journey in New Interview 01:11

 Selena Gomez Talks Mental Health Journey in New Interview. Speaking with 'WSJ. Magazine,' Gomez says the right therapy and medication gave her a "breakthrough.". I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift 'can't forgive' people who hurt Selena Gomez [Video]Taylor Swift 'can't forgive' people who hurt Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift "can't forgive" those who hurt her best pal Selena Gomez, as she says will "always" have her back.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published

Selena Gomez talks mental health journey in new interview [Video]Selena Gomez talks mental health journey in new interview

Speaking with 'WSJ. Magazine,' Gomez says the right therapy and medication gave her a "breakthrough".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Selena Gomez is Throwing a 'Rare' Album Release Party and You Are All Invited

Selena Gomez is gearing up to release her eagerly anticipated third studio album, Rare, later this week and you are all invited to the party. Gomez...
Billboard.com

Selena Gomez: I've been single for over two years now

Singer Selena Gomez says there are perks to being single. Gomez's first new album in four years debuts Friday called Rare. The title track off that album, Lose...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared Jr

Tweets about this

Music_News_US

Music Selena Gomez Calls Making 'Rare' a 'Nightmare ... But in the Best Way Possible' #Music https://t.co/OJ6JIMdGKJ https://t.co/3kKZ9cPSyk 31 minutes ago

ArtistRTweeters

Artist RTs RT @BluePurpleMusic: Selena Gomez Calls Making 'Rare' a 'Nightmare ... But in the Best Way Possible' https://t.co/iz2kBlR6qx #billboard #mu… 42 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Selena Gomez Calls Making 'Rare' a 'Nightmare ... But in the Best Way Possible' https://t.co/iz2kBlR6qx #billboard… https://t.co/eIghzOLAGf 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.