Alicia Keys, John Legend, Usher to Honor Prince in All-Star Grammy Tribute Concert

AceShowbiz Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The 'Purple Rain' hitmaker is going to be celebrated in a concert dubbed 'Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince' leading up to the biggest night in music industry.
John Legend, H.E.R. to perform at Prince tribute concert

NEW YORK (AP) — John Legend, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, H.E.R. and Earth, Wind & Fire are set to perform at a Prince tribute concert this month....
Seattle Times

John Legend, Alicia Keys & More Will Pay Tribute to Prince in Grammy Special

As a new decade begins, Prince's legacy continues to live on: The Grammys are recruiting several superstars to pay homage to The Purple...
Billboard.com

