Kate Beckinsale slams social media trolls judging her for hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Kate Beckinsale is starting out the new year by not letting any negativity into her life. 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: Kate Beckinsale denies Machine Gun Kelly romance

Kate Beckinsale denies Machine Gun Kelly romance 00:41

 Kate Beckinsale has shot down romance rumours linking her to Machine Gun Kelly, urging fans to focus on more important matters such as the Australian wildfires.

Kate Beckinsale believes there would be less divorces if couples lived apart [Video]Kate Beckinsale believes there would be less divorces if couples lived apart

Kate Beckinsale thinks more couples would remain married if they didn't have to live together and explained: "Being married is kind of easy, but the living-with-the-person thing is a lot."

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:55Published

Kate Beckinsale's age-defying assets are too hot to handle [Video]Kate Beckinsale's age-defying assets are too hot to handle

One thing's for sure — no one can bend it like Beckinsale. From the moment she posted her iconically flexible gym video that shook the internet, the 46-year-old actress hasn't stopped sharing her..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:49Published


Kate Beckinsale Blasts Troll When Reacting to Machine Gun Kelly Dating Rumors

Urging social media followers to 'get a f**king life,' the 'Love and Friendship' actress shoots down speculation that she is romancing Pete Davidson's rapper...
AceShowbiz

Kate Beckinsale Addresses Rumors That She's Dating Pete Davidson's BFF Machine Gun Kelly

Kate Beckinsale responded to the rumors that she might be romantically involved with Machine Gun Kelly. The rumors began when Kate and MGK were seen leaving a...
Just Jared


