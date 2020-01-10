Global  

'Doctor Strange' Sequel Loses Director Scott Derrickson Over 'Creative Differences'

Just Jared Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Marvel is parting ways with director Scott Derrickson, who was slated to helm the upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Scott directed the first Doctor Strange movie, which opened in theaters in 2016 to both critical and commercial success. The film grossed nearly $680 million around the world and star Benedict Cumberbatch [...]
