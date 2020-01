Mac Miller‘s family is celebrating his legacy with his sixth and final studio album, called Circles. The family of the rapper, who tragically died at the age of 26 in September of 2018, made the announcement on Thursday (January 8). Ahead of the album’s release comes lead single “Good News,” as well as an accompanying [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Thomas Markle 'disappointed' by Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision Thomas Markle 'disappointed' by Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision Thomas is "disappointed" by the news the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back from their roles in the royal family. The.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:53Published 5 hours ago Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives The presenter is an executive producer of the franchise and joked the former 'Suits' actress would be welcome to join one of the reality shows.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:21Published 5 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Mac Miller’s Family Announces New Posthumous CIRCLES Album Drops This Month Late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has new music coming out. The fallen hip-hop artist’s family has announced a posthumous project called Circles is slated to...

SOHH 1 day ago



Mac Miller's Family to Release First Posthumous Album Ahead of 28th Birthday Through a statement posted on the 'Self Care' rapper's Instagram page, his relatives explain that the late MC was 'well into' the recording process of 'Circles'...

AceShowbiz 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this