Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Meghan Markle's estranged sister Samantha calls decision to 'step back' from royal duties 'a slap in the face'

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, is making her voice heard.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Take A Powder From Royal Roles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Take A Powder From Royal Roles 00:35

 Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are stepping back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family. Reuter reports Queen Elizabeth II's grandson said on Wednesday that the family plans to spend more time in North America. Harry is sixth in line to the British throne. Meghan is an...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry And Meghan Future Talks With Royals Going Well [Video]Harry And Meghan Future Talks With Royals Going Well

According to Reuters, talks about Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's future plans are going well. On Saturday, a royal source said that the royal family should reach an agreement within..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney? [Video]Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney?

According to Reuters, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may have inked a deal with Disney. On Saturday, the London-based Times reported that Prince Harry's wife agreed to record a voiceover for..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Piers Morgan's scathing take on Harry and Meghan's shock decision

Piers Morgan's scathing take on Harry and Meghan's shock decisionUK broadcaster Piers Morgan has reignited his long-running feud with Meghan Markle, taking to Twitter to post a brutal dissection of her and Harry's decision to...
New Zealand Herald

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Answer Tons of Questions After News They're Stepping Back From Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle are officially stepping back from their royal responsibilities as senior members of the royal family and splitting their...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BolindoMiss1975

Norma Carol Head Meghan Markle's estranged sister Samantha calls decision to 'step back' from royal duties 'a slap in the face'… https://t.co/OPO0qVzKLm 11 hours ago

JoLeeRinehardt

JoLee Rinehardt RT @PracticalsamD: 'It is a slap in the face': Samantha Markle slams estranged sister Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to quit the royal… 1 day ago

Lizziestewart

Lizzie If I was Meghan Markle I would simply say “hey***off estranged sister” that’d be that 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.