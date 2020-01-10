Rep. Jackie Speier Blames Trump for the Ukraine Plane Crash in Iran: ‘Collateral Damage’ From His Provocative Actions

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

The Ukraine plane crash in Tehran earlier this week — which U.S. officials reportedly believe was caused by an Iranian missile strike — is “collateral damage” from President Donald Trump’s actions, according to one member of Congress. Appearing on CNN’s The Situation Room Thursday, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) made the statement following a question from […] 👓 View full article

