Rep. Jackie Speier Blames Trump for the Ukraine Plane Crash in Iran: ‘Collateral Damage’ From His Provocative Actions

Mediaite Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The Ukraine plane crash in Tehran earlier this week — which U.S. officials reportedly believe was caused by an Iranian missile strike — is “collateral damage” from President Donald Trump’s actions, according to one member of Congress. Appearing on CNN’s The Situation Room Thursday, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) made the statement following a question from […]
News video: Trump On Ukraine Plane Crash In Iran: 'I Have My Suspicions'

Trump On Ukraine Plane Crash In Iran: 'I Have My Suspicions' 00:44

 President Trump held a media briefing.

Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet [Video]Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet

TEHRAN, IRAN — The BBC reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in..

Jackie Speier blames Trump for downed Ukrainian flight [Video]Jackie Speier blames Trump for downed Ukrainian flight

She said as much while on CNN late Thursday.

President Trump on Ukraine plane crash in Iran: Something very terrible happened

President Donald Trump doesn't believe mechanical failure caused a Ukrainian jet to crash in Iran and suggested "something very terrible happened."  
USATODAY.com

Ukraine President Presses Allies for Evidence on Plane Crash in Iran

Volodymyr Zelensky said the possibility that the flight had been shot down, killing all 176 onboard, “cannot be ruled out but is not currently confirmed.”
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Al JazeeraMENAFN.comThe AgeCBC.caNew Zealand Herald

